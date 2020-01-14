Leopard trapped in snare rescued in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI): A leopard which was found trapped in a snare in Nalgonda district was on Tuesday rescued by a team of the city-based Nehru Zoological Park, officials said. After receiving information from Nalgonda forest officials, a rescue team of the zoo rushed to the spot at Agilapuram tanda (hamlet) and rescued the leopard safely by way of chemical immobilisation, an official release said here.

The rescued leopard is a male and about five-years old and was trapped in the snare kept by farmers for trapping wild boars, it said. The leopard has suffered injuries and has been brought to the veterinary hospital of the zoo and is under medical care and the wild animal's condition is stable, the zoo officials said and appealed to the public to not indulge in putting up snares or any activity to harm wildlife..

