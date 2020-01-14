Left Menu
Newborn baby dragged out of operation theatre in UP hospital, killed by stray dog

  Farrukhabad
  Updated: 14-01-2020 18:21 IST
  Created: 14-01-2020 18:06 IST
Newborn baby dragged out of operation theatre in UP hospital, killed by stray dog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A newborn baby was allegedly dragged out of an operation theatre of a private hospital here and killed by a stray dog, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Akash Ganga Hospital on Monday. The baby's mother, Kanchan, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day, they said.

Kanchan's family alleged that they were never showed the baby boy and he was dragged out of the operation theatre and killed by a stray dog owing to complete negligence on the part of hospital staff, the police said. An FIR has been filed against a doctor and the hospital administration on a complaint by Kanchan's husband, Ravi, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Misra said a probe is underway and "action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report". On Monday night, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chandra Shekhar and City Magistrate Sunil Kumar Singh visited the hospital and sealed it, the police said.

CCTV camera recordings have also been seized, they said. The hospital administration rejected the allegations levelled by Kanchan's family and claimed that her baby was stillborn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

