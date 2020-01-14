No one is above law: Nawab Malik on his brother's viral video

After a video of NCP leader Kaptan Malik allegedly beating up laborers went viral, his brother and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that legal actions should be taken against anybody who takes law in hand as "nobody is greater than the law." "I have heard that this video was being circulated for the past one month. Legal actions should be taken against anybody who takes law in hand. Nobody is above the law. It is the right of the culprit to file a case and it is police's job to conduct investigation over it," Nawab Malik told media here.

Offering explanation over the video, Kaptan Mailk also said that the video was old and the people seen in it were involved in illegal activities. "The video is one month old", he said.

He also claimed that these people were involved in illegal activities. "I requested them a few times, but they did not stop. Then I caught them red handed and when I caught them red handed, they misbehaved with me. So, I replied to that," he said. (ANI)

