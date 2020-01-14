Kerala police's awareness drive to root out sexual crimes against

Ker police's awareness drive to root out sexual crimes against children Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI): In view of increasing atrocities and sexual crimes against children, Kerala police has unveiled a special awareness drive to root out the menace. Titled 'Malakha' (angel), the over two-month-long campaign would be held from January 15 to March 31, DGP Loknath Behera said here on Tuesday.

The comprehensive drive would cover everyone who are closely interacting with children including parents, teachers, relatives, doctors, media personnel and so on, he said in a statement. A vehicle, called 'Vava Express' would travel across the state with messages on atrocities against children as part of the drive.

Various other programs including signature campaign, cultural events, street plays, marches of student cadets and so on would be some among the other highlights of the initiative. Behera said district police chiefs would lead the campaign in their respective districts.

The DGP also urged all police personnel to take part in the state-wide drive. A large number of criminal cases related to the abuse and atrocities against minor children have been reported in the state in recent times.

