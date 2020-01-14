Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala police's awareness drive to root out sexual crimes against

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:29 IST
Kerala police's awareness drive to root out sexual crimes against
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ker police's awareness drive to root out sexual crimes against children Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI): In view of increasing atrocities and sexual crimes against children, Kerala police has unveiled a special awareness drive to root out the menace. Titled 'Malakha' (angel), the over two-month-long campaign would be held from January 15 to March 31, DGP Loknath Behera said here on Tuesday.

The comprehensive drive would cover everyone who are closely interacting with children including parents, teachers, relatives, doctors, media personnel and so on, he said in a statement. A vehicle, called 'Vava Express' would travel across the state with messages on atrocities against children as part of the drive.

Various other programs including signature campaign, cultural events, street plays, marches of student cadets and so on would be some among the other highlights of the initiative. Behera said district police chiefs would lead the campaign in their respective districts.

The DGP also urged all police personnel to take part in the state-wide drive. A large number of criminal cases related to the abuse and atrocities against minor children have been reported in the state in recent times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: JJP to decide on seats it could contest by this week

The Jannayak Janata Party on Tuesday said it will make a decision within this week on the seats it could contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Over the next 2-3 days, we will have a meeting and, thereafter, decide which seats sho...

Assembly polls: AAP fields Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Sisodia from Patparganj

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls to be held next month.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi Assembly seat while his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patp...

7 firms to list their commercial papers on BSE for over Rs 876 crore issue size

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said seven companies, including Birla Group Holdings Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Standard Chartered Investments and LoansIndia Ltd, have filed applications to list their commercial papers CPs with th...

Amit Shah flies kite to celebrate Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. The area is part of his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar. The BJP president was seen flying a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020