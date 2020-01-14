Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four soldiers among nine killed in avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:17 IST
Four soldiers among nine killed in avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defense sources said. An avalanche hit an Army post in the Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five soldiers. A rescue operation was launched and four soldiers traced.

While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and was undergoing treatment at a local military facility, the sources said, adding efforts are on to trace the missing soldier. Another avalanche struck a village in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Monday night in which five civilians were killed while four others were rescued, police said.

In the third incident, a 29-year-old BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche hit their post along the LoC in Kashmir's Naugam sector at 8:30 pm on Monday. Officials identified the deceased as constable Ganga Bara of the 77th battalion of the force.

"There were a total of seven troops deployed in the affected area. While six were safely rescued, constable Bara could not be revived even after much effort," a senior officer of the border guarding force said. The jawan hails from the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and had joined the BSF in 2011.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army as part of guarding the front against Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Raisina Dialogue: World leaders discuss challenges like US-Iran tensions, climate change

Indias flagship global conference on geopolitics, the Raisina Dialogue, began on Tuesday with seven former heads of state or government sharing their perspectives on challenges facing the world, including the US-Iran tensions, Afghan peace ...

VCs of West Bengal varsities form council to address issues of common concern

Vice-chancellors of 20 state universities have come together to form a council to coordinate the functioning of higher educational institutions and address issues of common concern. Twenty VCs have signed a letter to propose the formation o...

Creation of CDS post good for ex-servicemen's welfare: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, predicting that it will also help in the welfare of ex-servicemen. He said the veterans had asked for...

Yadav, Singhania secure huge win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday. The left-arm spin duo of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020