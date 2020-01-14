People fly kites to back Indian team against Australia

People cheered for team India by flying kites here on Tuesday during the first one-day cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

They also celebrated Makar Sankranti by flying kites with great zeal.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India with great fervour. It is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Surya deity, and marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara. (ANI)

