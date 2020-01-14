Leopardess trapped in fence at Army facility in MP rescued

A leopardess was rescuedon Tuesday after it got trapped in the fence around the ArmyStation Cell near Chhiwlaha village in Madhya Pradesh'sJabalpur district, a forest official said

The left forelimb and chest of the leopardess, aroundtwo to three years old, got entangled in the fence and it wasinjured trying to free itself, District Forest OfficerRavindra Mani Tripathi told PTI

"It was rescued and is being treated in the stategovernment-run veterinary college's wildlife institute here,"he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.