Kites add colour to Pink City skyline

Colorful kites of different shapes and sizes dotted the sky in Jaipur on Tuesday, a day before the festival of Makar Sankranti. The festival, which is generally celebrated on January 14 every year is scheduled for Wednesday this year.

With the break of the dawn, people here, especially the children, started flying kites. "We purchased kites last night and spend the entire day flying them. The weather was also perfect," school students, Satyam Gupta and Shreyansh said.

The sale of kites and Manja (thread) had soared high on Monday. "Along with kites, sky lanterns are also popular now and most of the people purchased them," Prakash Verma, a trader, said.

The religious rituals associated with the festival will be performed on Wednesday.

