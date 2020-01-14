Five ex-AIS officers booked on woman's complaint

Police have booked five former All India Services officers of undivided Andhra Pradesh in a court referred matter based on a woman's complaint that one of them had victimised her by getting a "false" case registered against her earlier. Following a local court's direction, the case was registered on January 9 at the Saifabad police station here under various IPC sections including 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 193 (false evidence) against three former IAS officers and two IPS officials based on the complaint, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said the woman had filed the complaint stating that a false case was registered against her and police had arrested her based on false complaints. She also claimed that when she put up a petition before the Centre, false reports were submitted by the former IAS officers and two IPS officials.

According to the official, the woman alleged that a former IAS officer used his official position to victimise her by getting a "false" case registered against her and that she was harassed by him through false evidence and accusations due to which she had to suffer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.