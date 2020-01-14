Left Menu
AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

With the release of the list of all the 70 candidates, AAP has formally ruled out any possibility of pre-poll political alliance. AAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

  • AAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.
  • 46 sitting MLAs have been given ticket, 9 new faces are in the list.
  • 8 women have been given tickets.
  • Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.
  • Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its three MP candidates of Lok Sabha Election 2019 into ensuing Delhi Assembly Election 2020. In addition to the controversial MLAs, the party has replaced four sitting MLAs.

Atishi Marlena who had contested from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat will contest from Kalkaji assembly constituency in South Delhi. She served as educational advisor to Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia and is considered brain behind educational reforms in Delhi.

Ragahav Chaddha, who had contested from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat will contest from Rajendra Nagar assembly seat which falls in North West Parliamentary constituency of Delhi. The third in the list is Dilip Pandey who had lost from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Pandey is AAP's Delhi unit chief. He was pitched against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Chaddha is a chartered accountant by profession while Pandey is considered purvanchal face of AAP. Pandey will contest from Timarpur assembly segments which falls in the jurisdiction of North East MP constituency and includes areas in the vicinity of Delhi University.

Presently, Timarpur seat is represented by Pankaj Pushkar who is considered close to Yogendra Yadav. Pushkar was the first voice of dissent against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly when it came into power in 2015. The second most vociferous voice against AAP leadership, Kapil Mishra has been replaced by AAP youth leader Durgesh Pathak who is considered man behind AAP's campaign in 2015 and subsequent assembly election in Punjab. The party has trusted old guard Pralad Singh Sawhney to contest from Chandni Chowk represented by Alka Lamba who recently joined Congress.

Shoaib Iqbal seems to be the most controversial pic of AAP in the ensuing Delhi Assembly election who has replaced Asif Mohammed Khan. Khan, a cabinet minister in AAP government was shunted after his alleged involvement in corruption. Iqbal, an old strongman of old Delhi, has several criminal cases against him besides having history of switching political loyalties.

AAP has replaced four sitting MLAs. Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri has been replaced by Vinay Kumar Mishra. Delhi Cantt MLA Commando Surendra Singh could not manage in the list. He has been replaced by Virender Singh Kadian. Commando is credited to have fought with terrorists during 26/11 attack in Mumbai. AAP has also changed candidates on Sikh dominated Hari Nagar and dalit dominated Badarpur assembly segments.

With this list of all the 70 candidates in one go, AAP has officially ruled out any pre-poll alliance in Delhi. The ensuing Delhi assembly elections will now be a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress.

