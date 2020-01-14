Delhi Court to pronounce judgment in 2013 minor girl rape case

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday will pronounce its order in a rape case of a minor girl that took place in 2013 and evoked widespread outrage. Rape survivor's uncle while talking to ANI confirmed that the two accused namely Manoj Kumar and Pradeep have faced trial in the case for raping the five-year-old at a rented accommodation in East Delhi in April 2013. Both accused are currently in Tihar jail.

The victim and her family were staying in the same building where the accused were residing. The girl, who went missing on April 15 evening, was rescued on April 17 morning in 2013 from the ground floor of the building.

Delhi police had then registered a case and slapped charges of attempt to murder and rape among other things on Kumar, who allegedly confined the girl in his room for at least two days and brutally raped her. Accused Manoj Kumar was apprehended from his in-law's village in Bihar and second accused was arrested later on.

The minor, who came to be known as Gudiya, was held captive by a neighbour who raped and brutalised her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.