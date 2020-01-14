Mumbai airport cargo loader dies of cardiac arrest

A loader working in the air cargosection of Mumbai airport died on Tuesday of cardiac arrest,police said

Ashok Mohite (39) complained of uneasiness after whichhe was rushed to a hospital in Marol, where he was deniedadmission, and then to another hospital where too entry wasnot available as some work was underway, said a Sahar policestation official

"He was then taken to Criti Care Hospital wheredoctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental deathreport has been taken," he added.

