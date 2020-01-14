Jamia VC knocks on HRD Ministry doors again demanding probe into police action against students

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday knocked the doors of the HRD Ministry again seeking a "high-level" probe into the police action on the campus last month. Akhtar, who has already sent two reports to the HRD Ministry detailing the sequence of events on December 15, reiterated her demand for enquiry into the police action and raised the issue of an FIR not being registered in the matter yet.

In her meeting with Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, the Jamia VC also briefed him about the protest by students on Monday who gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police. "The Jamia VC had met HRD officials and briefed them about university's sequence of events yesterday. She again requested the ministry to set up an enquiry on the alleged police action in university library on December 15," a senior official said.

On Monday, Akhtar had said that the university administration would "explore the possibility" of moving court for registration of an FIR against "police brutality" on the campus. Earlier in the day, she also met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the issue.

On the demand of the protesting students, the university had announced cancellation of semester exams yet again and is yet to decide a fresh schedule. The police on December 15 had allegedly stormed the library while looking for "outsiders" who were involved in arson and violence during an anti-CAA protest outside the campus.

A few days after the incident, the Jamia Millia Islamia had submitted a fresh report to the HRD Ministry requesting a judicial inquiry into the entry of policemen in the campus. In its report, the university had mentioned that police allegedly used teargas and lathicharge to disperse protesters gathered on Mathura Road and Julena Road.

