Jamia VC meets Delhi Police commissioner over police action on campus

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus after violence erupted during an anti-CAA protest nearby, officials said. Besides Patnaik, Akhtar met Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan and Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, Devesh Srivastava.

On Monday, the vice chancellor had said the varsity administration will "explore the possibility" of moving court for registration of an FIR against "police brutality" on the campus after hundreds of angry students gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police. On December 15, violence erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in south Delhi's New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protesters torched vehicles and clashed with police.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. They entered the university campus and cracked down on students. Meanwhile, a team of National Human Rights Commission officials visited Jamia on Tuesday to record statements of the students who were injured during police action on the campus.

