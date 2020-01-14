Woman airline employee jumps to death from building

A 22-year-old woman fromKarnataka, who was working as a customer care officer of anairlines at the international airport here, allegedlycommitted suicide by jumping from a building on Tuesday,police said

The woman jumped from the third floor of a PG hostelbuilding at Shamshabad here where she stayed, they said

Based on preliminary investigation, police said thewoman apparently was suffering from depression.PTI VVKBN BN

