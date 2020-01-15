5 Army soldiers, BSF constable dead in J-K avalanche
Five army soldiers and one Border Security Force (BSF) constable have died due to heavy snowfall and avalanche in Kashmir in the last 48 hours, Indian Army official said on Tuesday.
Five army soldiers and one Border Security Force (BSF) constable have died due to heavy snowfall and avalanche in Kashmir in the last 48 hours, Indian Army official said on Tuesday. The bodies of the deceased soldiers have been recovered from the snow.
Multiple avalanches hit Kupwara, Baramulla and Ganderbal area on Monday. According to BSF, constable Ganga Bara died after an avalanche hit the deployment post in Naugham sector, where he was deployed.
"Director-General and all ranks BSF mourn the untimely demise of Constable Ganga Bara and offer condolences to family members. Constable Ganga and his team, deployed on high reaches of Naugham sector on LC, were hit by an avalanche on January 13, 2020," BSF tweeted. (ANI)
