IndiGo pilot threatens flyer, her elderly mother, airline says matter under review

An IndiGo pilot has been accused of verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly and wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight. The incident took place on Tuesday and the airline has issued a statement taking cognisance of the situation and said that necessary action will be taken.

"We are aware of the complaint raised by a passenger on the Chennai-Bangalore flight last night. The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken," IndiGo said. "Our team is in touch with the customer to ensure her concern is understood well and to help avoid such experiences in future," the airline added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.