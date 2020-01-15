18 trains in Northern Railway region running late due to low visibility

Eighteen trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region, officials said on Wednesday. Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express are amongst trains running late.

According to IMD bulletin, dense to very dense fog is observed at isolated pockets over Punjab, West Rajasthan, Bihar, dense fog, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Odisha and Tripura and While the moderate fog was witnessed at isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura.

IMD bulletin showed visibility was Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patna and Bhubaneshwar was -25 m while -50 m in Sundernagar, Jaisalmer, Sultanpur, Bhagalpur, Puri and Agartala. (ANI)

