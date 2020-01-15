Left Menu
PM hails valour, professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:00 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:00 IST
PM hails valour, professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel who escorted a pregnant woman to a hospital through heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. The Chinar Corps, an infantry field formation of the Indian Army which is presently located in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the valley, posted a video on Twitter showing Army personnel and civilians escorting the woman on a stretcher.

"During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine," it tweeted tagging Modi. Replying to the tweet, Modi hailed the Army's humanitarian spirit.

"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child," the prime minister posted on Twitter.

