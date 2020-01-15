Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lokpal member Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale resigns: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:42 IST
Lokpal member Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale resigns: Govt

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal's member Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale has resigned from the post, nearly ten months after he was administered the oath of office for a five-year term, the Personnel Ministry has said. Bhosale has tendered his resignation from the office of member (judicial), Lokpal with effect from the afternoon of January 12, 2020, it said in an order.

"I have tendered my resignation from the post of judicial member Lokpal on January 6, with effect from January 12, 2020 due to personal reasons," he had said in a tweet after PTI had reported about his resignation on January 9. A former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019.

A Lokpal member is appointed for a five-year term or till attaining the age of 70. Bhosale, 63, comes from a family of freedom fighters. He served as judge of the high courts of Bombay and Karnataka and as acting chief justice of the high court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 15 months (2015-2016).

According to rules, an incumbent on ceasing office as a Lokpal member is barred from taking up any diplomatic assignment or contesting any election of president, vice president, member of either House of Parliament or State Legislature among others. There is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.

All the eight Lokpal members were administered the oath of office by Justice Ghose on March 27. Besides Bhosale, former chief justices of different high courts -- Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi -- had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.

The first woman chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members. The Lokpal Act, which envisages the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

The government is working on finalising a format to file a complaint with the Lokpal. As per norms, a complaint shall be filed in the prescribed form to be notified by the central government. Lokpal received 1,065 complaints till September 30, 2019. Of these, 1,000 have been heard and disposed of, according to latest official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth bets on fair journalism for nation's good

Superstar Rajinikanth has pitched for neutrality in journalism and urged media outlets to report the truth impartially and what was good for the nation. Addressing an event held by Tamil magazine Thuglak here, the 69-year-old actor said a ...

CESU to start power disconnection drive in 9 Odisha districts

The Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha has said it will commence its power disconnection drive from Thursday in a phased manner as the company had a pending arrear of Rs 1,971 crore by end of November last year. The power distrib...

UPDATE 2-Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts

A Cambodian court convened on Wednesday to begin the trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha on charges of treason in a case that has drawn condemnation from rights groups as a move by longtime leader Hun Sen to crush political rivals. D...

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with the US: Iran's foreign minister

Irans Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday said his country was interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with the US, remarks that come amidst spiraling tensions between the two countries over the killing of Iranian general Qasem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020