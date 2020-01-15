Cold wave sweeps most parts of Punjab and Haryana

The minimum temperatures settled close to the freezing point at a few places as cold wave continued to sweep most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. Narnaul (2.5 degrees Celsius), Hisar (2.6 degrees Celsius), Sirsa (3.8 degrees Celsius) in Haryana and Amritsar (2.6 degrees Celsius), Halwara (2.5 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (3 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (3.5 degrees Celsius) and Bathinda (3.1 degrees Celsius) in Punjab reeled under piercing cold.

Among other places in the two states which experienced a cold night included Karnal (5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (5.3 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (6.2 degrees Celsius), Adampur (5.1 degrees Celsius), Ludhiana (6.6 degrees Celsius) and Patiala (5.2 degrees Celsius), a Meteorological Department official said here. However, minimum temperatures settled close to normal limits at Chandigarh (9.2 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (7.9 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (7.2 degrees Celsius).

The MeT official said that a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility in the morning at most places in Punjab and Haryana.

