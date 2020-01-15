CCL miner found hanging in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

A miner of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) was found hanging at his residence in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Wednesday. Parmanand Prasad (52), who worked at the washery plant here, was found hanging on Tuesday morning at his residence in CCL's Rajarappa colony, said police station in-charge Binod Kumar Mahato.

Prasad hailed from Bihar and was staying here alone, he said. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.