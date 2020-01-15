Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makar Sankranti celebrated with religious fervor in Uttar Pradesh

Makar Sankranti, a festival associated with nature and Sun God, was celebrated in various parts of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:58 IST
Makar Sankranti celebrated with religious fervor in Uttar Pradesh
Devotees attending prayers at Saryu river in Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Makar Sankranti, a festival associated with nature and Sun God, was celebrated in various parts of the state. Scores of people braved the winter chill and gathered on banks of river Ganga to take a holy dip here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The festival falls on the day which marks the shift of the sun into ever-lengthening days. Devotees in Hapur also offered prayers and took a holy dip in river Ganga at Garh Mukteshwar Ghat.

Men and Women queued on the banks of the river to perform different holy rituals. Ramanand Das, a Saint from Ayodhya said, "According to Indian culture and tradition all the auspicious activities will be starting from today."

"There are two Sankranti, Makar, and Karak, all the activities related to deities will begin today", he added. On asking about the change of Ghaghra river's name to Saryu by UP Govt, a resident of Ayodhya said, "We have got back what was ours from long ago and we are very excited to have our river's name back, it did not feel good when it was called Ghaghra instead of Saryu."

"River Saryu was never depended on anyone for the name, it had been called Saryu for a long time but now Govt has done a good work by renaming it as Saryu and it feels good, I am very happy," a top priest who offers prayer at Saryu said. Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, in reference to deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

China will emerge as Americas strategic threat in this era of great power competition, a top Pentagon official has said, underlining the need for ramping up the US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region streng...

World Bank approves US$ 200m for earthquake housing reconstruction in Nepal

The World Bank has approved an additional credit of US 200 million to the Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project EHRP in Nepal.The EHRP and the second additional financing contribute to the Government of Nepals umbrella Housing Reconstru...

BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti trying to denigrate reputed institution like JNU: BSP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria criticised Himachal Pradesh BJP President Satpal Singh Satti for his alleged remark in which he had referred to JNU as a place of freeloaders and said that the ruling party leader is trying to de...

Hanging around: BASE jumper saved from Thai cliff after parachute snags

A BASE jumper was left hanging half way up a Thai cliff for several hours after his parachute got caught on jagged rocks hundreds of feet above the ground.Locals raised the alarm on Monday after spotting Austrian Johannes Klauser suspended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020