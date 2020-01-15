Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweeping powers given to new advisor of JK on policing and security matters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:38 IST
Sweeping powers given to new advisor of JK on policing and security matters

Lt Governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu has issued an order giving his advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar sweeping authority on security and policing, including reshuffling of Station House Officers (SHOs). The order, issued by the general administrative department, gives powers to Bhatnagar, a retired 1983-batch IPS officer who has never served in JK, which include deciding on ground-level postings in consultation with Senior Security Advisor in Home Ministry, K Vijay Kumar, who has spent 11 months in the erstwhile state as advisor to former governor Satyapal Malik.

As per the two-page order issued by the home department on Tuesday night, Bhatnagar would also oversee deployment of para-military forces and armed unit of Jammu and Kashmir police for "optimum effect". Bhatnagar, who recently retired as Director General of CRPF, would also address various aspects pertaining to intelligence activities and timely follow up besides coordinating with the Senior Security advisor.

The order said Bhatnagar would also suggest appropriate measures for effective policing at the police station level which includes "reshuffling of SHO and other cutting-edge levels in consultation" with Kumar. All these things were earlier handled by Director General of JK Police who heads the 80,000-strong force. The practice was that the police chief could transfer anyone below the rank of Superintendent of Police, while postings of SPs and above ranks were done by cabinet or the state advisory board in consultations with him by keeping in mind requirements for anti-militancy operations.

Among other duties assigned to Bhatnagar would be enhancing synergy amongst the security forces for operational effectiveness, coordinating effort to counter crisis, border propaganda and interventions for awareness and information dissemination. He will monitor and coordinate the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for results in a time-bound manner and address various aspects pertaining to intelligence activities, the order said.

He has to coordinate with Kumar for follow up actions. He would also be assessing the border grid to prevent infiltration in coordination with the special advisor, the order said.

"To further rule of law, oversee measures to improve criminal investigation, forensic and prosecution" is also part of his charter of duties. He is also supposed to enhance faith in the criminal justice system and devise a mechanism for timely disposal of public grievances and crime control.

He will ensure clean and responsive administration with weeding out of corrupt elements besides review performance of police on narcotics control and suggest measures for better controls and convictions. He will also monitor particular cases of offences against women and under POSCO to ensure timely disposal as per law, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Max Life completes process of implementing changes across individual product portfolio

Private sector Max Life Insurance Wednesday said it has completed the process of implementing changes across its entire individual product portfolio in line with the product regulations set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Author...

Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala: Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai. Recalling days of the underworld in Mumbai, Raut, who was earlier a journalist, sai...

Germany investigates three over 'spying for China'

German prosecutors on Wednesday said they were investigating three people who allegedly spied for China, with media reporting that a German former EU diplomat was among the suspects. We can confirm an investigation into suspected espionage ...

Flamingos, humans can co-exist: Maha CM on Trans Harbour Link

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to assuage green activists concerns over the environmental impact of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL on migratory flamingos, saying humans and the birds have found a way to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020