Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said.

They said the recommendation on the mercy plea of 32-year-old Singh will now be sent to the Union Home Ministry.

The recommendation comes a day after Singh filed the petition.

