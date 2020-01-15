Left Menu
Jallikattu competitions take place in Madurai with beginning of Thai Pongal

Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Avaniyapuram took place with the start of Thai Pongal festival on Wednesday.

  Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 15-01-2020 17:12 IST
Jallikattu event in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Avaniyapuram took place with the start of Thai Pongal festival on Wednesday. Bull owners and participants who win in the competition are rewarded with cycles, carts, gold and silver coins.

Earlier in the day, 31 participants were injured during the competitions in Madurai's Avaniyapuram till afternoon, said Dr Vinod, Madurai Assistant Director, Medical. "31 participants injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Avaniyapuram. 6 people admitted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment," Dr Vinod told reporters here.

Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. 730 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 700 bulls in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu are participating in the competitions this year. Retired Principal District Judge C Manickam, who has been appointed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, visited the venue in Madurai where the Jallikattu event was to be held to examine the arrangements ahead of the start of the competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

