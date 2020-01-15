Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 lakh pilgrims take holy dip at Ganga Sagar on Makar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sagar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:29 IST
31 lakh pilgrims take holy dip at Ganga Sagar on Makar

Over 31 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country, and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal, on Wednesday took holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'. Around 40 lakh people have congregated here for the pilgrimage, "breaking all previous records", a senior state government official said.

"Till noon, more than 31 lakh people have taken dips in the holy waters. The final count could even exceed this figure," he said. Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindus flock to the Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to take the holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple.

"Last year, we had a record number of 20 lakh pilgrims visiting the island. This year, that record has been broken. It was peaceful and the pilgrims have also appreciated our arrangements," the official said.

Security has been beefed up in the island, around 100 km from Kolkata, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation, officials said. Besides deploying senior officers, around 10,000 police personnel and civic volunteers have been posted for the gathering -- the Ganga Sagar Mela.

Security officials are also keeping a watch on the waters and patrolling is being done, they said. Drones and around 1,000 CCTV cameras have been put to use, and several watch towers set up.

The West Bengal government, for the first time this year, is using an air ambulance at the Sagar Island, officials said. Pilgrims also took dips at several ghats in other parts of West Bengal, including in Kolkata and Howrah.

Amid tight security, thousands of people participated in the rituals at Babughat, Doi ghat, Baje Kadamtala ghat, Saradamani ghat, Ratanbabur ghat, Bagbazar ghat and Kumartuli ghat, all on the banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata, they said. In the districts as well, thousands of people took dips at sunrise.

Makar Sankranti marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. It is known by various names in different parts of the country and in West Bengal, it is celebrated as Poush Sankranti..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Russian government resigns after Putin announces reforms

Russias government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms. In a televised meeting with the Russian president, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the proposal...

Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness about positive impact of scrapping Art 370

Following an initiative taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a group of central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting from January 18 including sensitive areas in the valley to spread awareness about the positive impact of abro...

UPDATE 3-Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

Sudan has reopened its airspace after putting down an armed revolt by former security agents linked to toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, the head of the sovereign council that runs the country said on Wednesday.The army said two soldiers were k...

Davos bosses sound alarm over climate, political fires

London, Jan 15 AFP Business chiefs headed Wednesday into their first global gathering of 2020 insisting they are not waiting on bickering governments to fight climate change, after Wall Street titan BlackRock joined a campaign pressuring co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020