Guj: Two die in kite-flying accidents, trauma cases see rise

Two persons were killed and several injured in Uttarayan-related accidents in Gujarat, indicating a sharp rise in the number of trauma and assault cases, a data from an emergency management services company revealed. Two persons fell to their deaths while flying kites during the festivities in Vadodara on Tuesday, a police official said.

Nagendra Jandhar (45) died after falling from the terrace of his house at Shiv Niketan Society in Vadodara's OP Road locality, after his feet got entangled in a kite string, he said. In another incident, Karan Rathod (16) fell from the terrace of a building in the Sayajipura locality of Vadodara while trying to take a selfie with kites, he added.

Compared to last year, there has been a definite rise in the number of trauma and assault cases, mainly cuts from kite strings and falls while flying kites, the data released by GVK-EMRI stated. At least 213 cases of assault were reported on January 14, when Uttarayan was celebrated across the state, said an official from GVK EMRI said.

As many as 559 cases of non-vehicular trauma were reported on Tuesday, which was around 50 per cent more than cases reported on the same day last year, GVK EMRI Gujarat COO Jashwant Prajapati said. Of total 3,959 emergency cases reported on Tuesday, 728 were from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat at 357, which were around 27 per cent and 14 per cent more than the average daily cases, he said.

The cases of injuries to animals and birds also witnessed a rise of 54.6 per cent compared to last year. As many as 1,062 such cases were reported, compared to 687 cases last year, with the highest number of cases reported from Ahmedabad at 239, the data showed.

While a 13-year-old girl was severely injured after falling from the terrace of a residential building in Vadaj area of Ahmedabad, a 42-year-old man similarly fell off a building in the city's Sardarnagar locality, a police official said. In other related incidents, a four-year-old boy was injured after his throat was slit by a kite string in Surat, while a 67-year-old was similarly injured and a youngster's tongue was cut by a kite string..

