Illaiyaraja presented Harivarasanam award

Renowned musician and composer Illaiyaraja was presented this year's Harivarasanam award instituted by the Kerala government. State Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran presented the award, comprising a cash prize of Rs one lakh, citation and a plaque, at a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam (complex) on Wednesday.

The composer said there is no other place in the world like the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala, where devotion and the divine energy makes it a holy place. Illaiyaraja, who offered prayers at the shrine this morning, sang two Ayyappa songs composed by him at the function.

The award is given to those people who have contributed to propagate the spirit of secularism, equanimity and universal brotherhood. Singers K J Yesudas, M Jayachandran, S P Balasubramanyam, M G Sreekumar, Gangai Amaran, K S Chitra and P Susheela are among earlier winners of the award instituted in 2012..

