Noida Commissioner Alok Singh assures world-class policing

Senior IPS officer Alok Singh on Wednesday took charge as the first commissioner of police of the newly-formed Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate and assured citizens of world-class policing. Cracking down on organised crime, ensuring women safety and improving road traffic would be the immediate priority of the police, while process is on to make world-class forensic set up here to check cyber crime, he said. "We will be committed to ensure an emotional bond with the citizens. Like in several metropolitan cities across the world, the Noida Police will stand by its citizens at all times," Singh told reporters.

Around 1,600 personnel, including 400 females, have been added in the force to ensure security of women, particularly working professionals, and those travelling to and fro Delhi. "Being located near Delhi, there is a lot of floating population. People live here and work there, many live there and come here for work. Also, there are about 4.5 lakh women professionals living in Noida. Our priority will be to ensure security for them," Singh said.

"Noida also has some road traffic issues, there are several bottlenecks and it is not hidden from anyone. We will ensure strict enforcement to overcome the challenges," he said, adding that there is also a lot of investment made in Gautam Buddh Nagar by companies and the police will provide them safe environment for business. He said action would be ensured against organised crime.

"About 1,600 police personnel have been added in the last two days. Nine IPS officers have joined here to assist me whereas earlier only one IPS officer headed the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. More personnel could be added as per requirement," Singh told reporters. "As for law and order, the focus will be on improving citizen-centric services. Now Noida has got domain experts to tackle cases," he said.

On cyber crime, the police commissioner said process is underway to develop Noida as an Information Technology hub. "It will be a world class facility. Another focus would be on sensitising potential victims of cyber crime," he added.

Singh, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, holds the rank of an Additional Director General (ADG) and was till last week serving as the Inspector General (IG) of police of Meerut Range. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had announced switching to the commissionerate system of policing for Lucknow and Noida, giving magisterial powers to the top police officers in both cities.

State capital Lucknow and UP's economic capital Noida will now have an ADG-level officer as its police commissioner, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told reporters after chairing the meeting of the state cabinet that took the decision. Singh earlier commanded the police force in 11 districts of the state, including Kaushambi, Baghpat, Sonbhadra, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Unnao, Bijnor, Kanpur, Meerut and Barabanki.

The 52-year-old officer was also awarded with the President Gallantry Medal for busting naxalite network in Sonbhadra district, among other honours.

