Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Commissioner Alok Singh assures world-class policing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:24 IST
Noida Commissioner Alok Singh assures world-class policing

Senior IPS officer Alok Singh on Wednesday took charge as the first commissioner of police of the newly-formed Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate and assured citizens of world-class policing.              Cracking down on organised crime, ensuring women safety and improving road traffic would be the immediate priority of the police, while process is on to make world-class forensic set up here to check cyber crime, he said. "We will be committed to ensure an emotional bond with the citizens. Like in several metropolitan cities across the world, the Noida Police will stand by its citizens at all times," Singh told reporters.

Around 1,600 personnel, including 400 females, have been added in the force to ensure security of women, particularly working professionals, and those travelling to and fro Delhi. "Being located near Delhi, there is a lot of floating population. People live here and work there, many live there and come here for work. Also, there are about 4.5 lakh women professionals living in Noida. Our priority will be to ensure security for them," Singh said.

"Noida also has some road traffic issues, there are several bottlenecks and it is not hidden from anyone. We will ensure strict enforcement to overcome the challenges," he said, adding that there is also a lot of investment made in Gautam Buddh Nagar by companies and the police will provide them safe environment for business. He said action would be ensured against organised crime.

"About 1,600 police personnel have been added in the last two days. Nine IPS officers have joined here to assist me whereas earlier only one IPS officer headed the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. More personnel could be added as per requirement," Singh told reporters. "As for law and order, the focus will be on improving citizen-centric services. Now Noida has got domain experts to tackle cases," he said.

On cyber crime, the police commissioner said process is underway to develop Noida as an Information Technology hub. "It will be a world class facility. Another focus would be on sensitising potential victims of cyber crime," he added.

Singh, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, holds the rank of an Additional Director General (ADG) and was till last week serving as the Inspector General (IG) of police of Meerut Range. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had announced switching to the commissionerate system of policing for Lucknow and Noida, giving magisterial powers to the top police officers in both cities.

State capital Lucknow and UP's economic capital Noida will now have an ADG-level officer as its police commissioner, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told reporters after chairing the meeting of the state cabinet that took the decision. Singh earlier commanded the police force in 11 districts of the state, including Kaushambi, Baghpat, Sonbhadra, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Unnao, Bijnor, Kanpur, Meerut and Barabanki.

The 52-year-old officer was also awarded with the President Gallantry Medal for busting naxalite network in Sonbhadra district, among other honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Virginia gun ban: Governor fear violence at 'Lobby Day'

HIGHLIGHTSVirginia Governor Ralph Northam plans to declare emergency gun ban around Capitol fearing violence in a rally.Gun-rights advocates including militia groups and ultraconservative activists are planning a Lobby Day rally on Monday.T...

Gokulam Kerala thrash East Bengal 3-1

East Bengal on Wednesday paid a heavy price for their defensive lapses, going down to Gokulam Kerala 1-3 ahead of Sundays I-League derby. Playing without their centre back Borja Gomez, East Bengal conceded their first goal in the 21st minut...

Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and discussed several issues, including appointment of new state party president and Congress Legislature Party CLP leader. Siddaramaiah had stepped ...

Budget Session of Parliament to commence on Jan 31

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and subject to the exigencies of government business, is likely to conclude on April 3 with a recess in between, an official communication said on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020