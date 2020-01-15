Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:25 IST
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The year 2020 should the year of implementation of the bilateral decisions taken by India and Russia last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The prime minister made these remarks when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on him, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

During their interaction, Lavrov briefed the prime minister on his country's position on key international and regional issues. Lavrov is in Delhi to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue'.

"The Prime Minister noted that several important decisions and outcomes were reached between the two countries in 2019. He suggested that the year 2020, which is also the 20th anniversary year of the establishment of strategic partnership between India and the Russian Federation, should be the 'year of implementation of those decisions'," the statement said. Lavrov conveyed that President Putin looked forward to the visit of the Prime Minister Modi to Russia in May 2020 to participate in the 75th anniversary celebration of the Victory Day, and in July 2020 for the BRICS and SCO Summits.

The Prime Minister welcomed the fact that he would get multiple occasions this year to meet Putin, and said that he also looked forward to hosting the Russian President for the annual bilateral summit later this year in India. During the interaction, Modi referred to the wide-ranging conversation he had with Putin over telephone on January 13, and noted the progress in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 23-times Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margar...

Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India at Rs 1.33 crore

German luxury car maker Audi on Wednesday entered a new segment, big sports utility vehicle-coup, in its India portfolio with the launch of crossover SUV Q8 in the domestic market, priced at Rs 1.33 crore. The BSVI-compliant crossover SUV h...

Man held for smuggling fake Indian currency from B'desh

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the DRI for allegedly smuggling fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 18.75 lakh from Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday. Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020