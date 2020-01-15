Left Menu
Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:52 IST
A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, involved in four killings and two weapon snatching incidents besides making attempts to revive militancy in Chenab valley region, was killed in Doda district on Wednesday, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said. "The first 15 days of January were very eventful during which three good operations were conducted (against terrorists) in Kashmir and another in Doda district of Jammu region where a dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Haroon Abbass Wani was killed this morning," Singh told reporters here.

The encounter between the ultras and a joint team of Army and police personnel took place in the Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said. Wani, a resident of Gattah belt of Doda, along with Osama was involved in the sensational killing of a BJP leader and his brother in November 2018 and RSS functionary and his PSO in January last year besides two weapon snatching incidents in Kishtwar district in 2019, the police chief said.

"After the killing of Osama along with two of his associates in an encounter in Batote area of Ramban district last year, he was trying to revive terrorist activities in Chenab valley region. His killing is a major setback to the terrorism revival plan in the region," the DGP said. He said after the killing of Osama, Wani became very active.

"We got information about his presence along with his other associate, hailing from Kashmir. The operation to track down the other militant is continuing," he said. The DGP further said terrorists are running short of weapons and the weapon snatching was carried out to arm new recruits.

"We have recently arrested one more terrorist, Tariq who had bought a .303 rifle for Rs 1.5 lakh," he said. The DGP lauded Doda Police for the successful operation and said some more terrorists were under the radar of the police.

"I am hopeful that our operation parties will be able to neutralise them soon," he said. In anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last fortnight, he said Hamad Khan of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed along with two of his associates in Tral area of Pulwama district, while another hardcore militant who had escaped following an encounter in Ganderbal district was arrested from a hideout in Srinagar where he had moved for treatment.

Another listed Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Adil, was killed in an encounter in Budgam district, while two other hardcore militants including Naveed Baba was arrested in Kulgam district since the beginning of this month, he said. Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sujit Kumar, said Wani was an 'A++' category terrorist and an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a radio set were recovered from him.

He said another terrorist fled towards higher snowbound areas and operations are on to track him. Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mumtaz Ahmed said after launching a search operation on Tuesday night, joint teams of security forces succeeded in killing the wanted terrorist at 8 am on Wednesday.

Haroon was the active district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, he said. Son of Ghulam Abbas Wani, an engineer and a resident of Furqaan Abad Ghat area of Doda, Haroon first came into the limelight after a photo of him holding an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media in September 2018 when he joined the banned terror outfit, officials said.

Haroon was one of the eight children of Ghulam Abbas Wani -- five sons and three daughters -- all of whom are highly qualified, they said. Before joining Hizbul Mujahideen, he completed his MBA from the Katra University and was working in a private company, they added.

According to his relatives, he was a brilliant student.

