Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt 'favouring' private entity in Rs 45,000 cr submarine project, alleges Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:08 IST
Modi govt 'favouring' private entity in Rs 45,000 cr submarine project, alleges Cong

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government was "favouring" a private entity in the Rs 45,000 crore 75-I Submarine project and promoting its "crony capitalists". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the government's intent in favouring the private entity in violation of the defence procurement procedure, 2016, while also over-ruling the recommendations of the 'empowered committee' of the Indian Navy set up for the project.

"Is Modi government favouring Adani Defence JV in the Rs 45,000 crore Submarine project? Is the Modi government promoting financial interests of its crony capitalistic friends by violating the DPP 2016 and eligibility conditions contained therein. Is the Modi government overruling Indian Navy and its 'Empowered Committee' in the matter of ineligibility of Adani Defence JV," he asked at a press conference addressed jointly with party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill. There was no immediate response available from Adani or the government in this regard.

"Let the Prime Minister and Defence Minister come forward and answer that 'fairness not foul play', 'nationalism, not crony capitalism' will be the yardsticks for the decision on India's prestigious submarine project," Surjewala said. The Congress leader said the party is raising the issue in national interest. "We only want transparency and accountability. We are not red-flagging it out of thin air."

He said two key parameters set by the DPP were that the company selected for manufacturing the six submarines in the deal should be of Credit 'A' rating and the defence ministry is required to mandatorily approve the 'Special Purpose Vehicle' (SPV) set up for the project before applying for "request for expression of interest". Surjewala claimed five companies applied for the project and the empowered committee approved two companies, including a public sector company, but the government is now set to violate the recommendations by allowing the private entity which does not have any experience in submarine manufacturing and neither has the required credit rating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AMU postpones varsity examinations, new dates to be announced soon

The Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Wednesday postponed all varsity examinations and said new dates will be announced soon. All examinations of the University have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, the varsity PRO Omar Sale...

Delhi polls: 7 fresh nominations on day two; total 10 candidates

Seven fresh nominations by as many candidates were filed in different assembly constituencies on Wednesday ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls, officials said. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll ...

Macron said he had raised concerns with Japan over Ghosn's detention

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had previously spoken to Japans prime minister about the conditions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was being detained under. I told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe several times that the cond...

UPDATE 4-Putin unveils shake-up that could extend his influence as cabinet quits

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes on Wednesday that would give him leeway to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked a new prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet resigne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020