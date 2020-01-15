Modi govt 'favouring' private entity in Rs 45,000 cr submarine project, alleges Cong

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government was "favouring" a private entity in the Rs 45,000 crore 75-I Submarine project and promoting its "crony capitalists". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the government's intent in favouring the private entity in violation of the defence procurement procedure, 2016, while also over-ruling the recommendations of the 'empowered committee' of the Indian Navy set up for the project.

"Is Modi government favouring Adani Defence JV in the Rs 45,000 crore Submarine project? Is the Modi government promoting financial interests of its crony capitalistic friends by violating the DPP 2016 and eligibility conditions contained therein. Is the Modi government overruling Indian Navy and its 'Empowered Committee' in the matter of ineligibility of Adani Defence JV," he asked at a press conference addressed jointly with party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill. There was no immediate response available from Adani or the government in this regard.

"Let the Prime Minister and Defence Minister come forward and answer that 'fairness not foul play', 'nationalism, not crony capitalism' will be the yardsticks for the decision on India's prestigious submarine project," Surjewala said. The Congress leader said the party is raising the issue in national interest. "We only want transparency and accountability. We are not red-flagging it out of thin air."

He said two key parameters set by the DPP were that the company selected for manufacturing the six submarines in the deal should be of Credit 'A' rating and the defence ministry is required to mandatorily approve the 'Special Purpose Vehicle' (SPV) set up for the project before applying for "request for expression of interest". Surjewala claimed five companies applied for the project and the empowered committee approved two companies, including a public sector company, but the government is now set to violate the recommendations by allowing the private entity which does not have any experience in submarine manufacturing and neither has the required credit rating.

