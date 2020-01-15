Guj: Man shot dead by cop at police outpost

A man died after allegedly being shot by a sub-inspector at an outpost of A-division police station in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said. The cause behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

"At around 4.30 pm, we learned that a man identified as Himanshu Gohil was killed by a bullet fired from the service revolver of sub-inspector PP Chavda of ST chowky under Adivision police station," deputy commissioner of police R M Saini said. Gohil was present at the police outpost when he was shot and died on the spot, Saini said, adding that the exact cause for the firing is yet to be ascertained.

A case will be lodged against the accused policeman after thorough investigation, he said. "As of now, we are conducting an inquest and the body is being sent for post-mortem," he said..

