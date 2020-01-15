Left Menu
Central Vista revamp: IGNCA likely to be shifted from current location

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:16 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is likely to be shifted from its current location as part of the Modi government's ambitious project to redevelop Central Vista - the nation's power corridor - in the Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Wednesday. The IGNCA, established in the memory of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, may be shifted near Jamnagar House, where around 15 acre land currently being used by hutments are likely to be removed.

According to the proposed plan, the IGNCA building and other nine buildings including Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shashtri Bhawan, vice president residence and are likely to be demolished to pave the way for the construction of a common Central Secretariat to house various ministries. The IGNCA is currently located on the Man Singh Road.

The plan to shift the IGNCA, however, is yet to be finalised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for the mega project, the sources said. The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate.

The sources said that all cultural institutions will be relocated near Jamnagar House, adding that government has also planned to set up a state of the art National Centre for Performing Arts there. The common Central Secretariat will comprise eight buildings, four on each side of Central Vista. Each building will have eight floors, which will house various ministries.

There are currently around 25,000 to 32,000 employees working in various ministries situated in different locations in the Lutyens' Delhi. The common Central Secretariat will accommodate more employees at one place. According to an estimate, the government is currently paying Rs 1,000 crore as rent annually for its offices spread across the national capital.

Under the project, several subways will be constructed to ensure movement of pedestrians around common Central Secretariat, which will also be connected through Yellow and Violet line of the Delhi Metro. "There will be transit oriented development under the Central Vista project," the sources said.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has estimated that redevelopment of Central Vista will cost around Rs 12,879 crore. The new triangular Parliament building with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs is targeted to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.

In October last year, Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs won the consultancy bid for architectural and engineering planning of the Centre''s ambitious project. The firm, which will be paid Rs 229.75 crore for consultancy services, will prepare the master plan for the project, including designs, cost estimation, landscape and traffic integration plans, and parking facilities among others.

