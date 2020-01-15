Alok Kansal new general managerof Western Railway

Alok Kansal has been appointed as the General Manager of the Western Railway (WR). The post was earlier held by Anil Kumar Gupta, who retired in November, 2019.

Prior to his appointment as the GM, Kansal was working as the principal executive director, civil engineering (Planning) at Railway Board, the WR said in a release issued Wednesday. Central Railway (CR) General Manager Sanjeev Mittal was holding the additional charge as WR GM.

Kansal is a 1983-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE)..

