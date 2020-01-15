Bus conductor held for outraging woman passenger's modesty

A ticket conductor of a private bus was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman passenger inside the vehicle which was going through Beliaghata in the eastern part of the city, police said. The incident in the bus plying on route number 44 took place on Wednesday afternoon after an altercation broke out between the two over fare.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested. "The woman passenger alleged that she was charged more than the actual fare by the conductor and she protested leading to a spat. The conductor then allegedly outraged her modesty and pushed her out of the bus near the BC Roy Children Hospital," an officer of Beliaghata police station said.

An investigation was initiated into the case, he said. PTI SCH NN NN.

