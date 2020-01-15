Army jawan from Maharashtra dies in Siachen

A soldier hailing from Maharashtra's Latur district died after developing respiratory problems while posted in Siachen, his family members said on Wednesday. Suresh Gorakh Chitte (33), resident of Alamalla villegae in Latur tehsil, was posted in Siachen in Jammu and Kashmir.

He died on January 13 after suffering respiratory problems, the Army told the family. His body would arrive in Aurangabad on Thursday, family sources said.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news reached and a village fair organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti was cancelled. Chitte is survived by mother, wife, two daughters and a son..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

