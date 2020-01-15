Six suspects in tiger poaching held

The Maharashtra Forest Department has arrested six persons in connection with the suspected poaching of a tiger, whose carcass was found in Bramhapuri forest division in the district recently, officials said on Wednesday. With their arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has gone up to eight, they said.

The tiger was found dead on January 11 in an area under Bramhapuri Forest Range (South). "The head and the paws of the tiger were missing. Two accused- an owner of a cow that was found lying dead near the tiger's carcass, and a shepherd were earlier arrested and remanded in the forest department's custody," the Bramhapuri Forest Division said in a statement.

Later, another suspect identified as Yashwant Bobhate, was caught, it said. During his interrogation, he revealed the names of five other accused- Narayan Nagpure, Bandu Paul, Dadaji Navghade, Chakradas Hulke and Yashwant Chimurkar, the statement said.

"They were arrested and remanded in forest department's custody. So far, 13 nails and three canine teeth of the dead tiger have been recovered from the accused," it said..

