Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six suspects in tiger poaching held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandrapur
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 23:34 IST
Six suspects in tiger poaching held

The Maharashtra Forest Department has arrested six persons in connection with the suspected poaching of a tiger, whose carcass was found in Bramhapuri forest division in the district recently, officials said on Wednesday. With their arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has gone up to eight, they said.

The tiger was found dead on January 11 in an area under Bramhapuri Forest Range (South). "The head and the paws of the tiger were missing. Two accused- an owner of a cow that was found lying dead near the tiger's carcass, and a shepherd were earlier arrested and remanded in the forest department's custody," the Bramhapuri Forest Division said in a statement.

Later, another suspect identified as Yashwant Bobhate, was caught, it said. During his interrogation, he revealed the names of five other accused- Narayan Nagpure, Bandu Paul, Dadaji Navghade, Chakradas Hulke and Yashwant Chimurkar, the statement said.

"They were arrested and remanded in forest department's custody. So far, 13 nails and three canine teeth of the dead tiger have been recovered from the accused," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with US: Iran's foreign minister

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Middle-East as it is an important player in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, while terming the killing of General Quasim Sulemani by the US as an unfo...

UPDATE 2-Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away

A flying plate of metal may have killed a man some 2km away from the site of a huge chemical plant explosion in northeastern Spain when it was hurled out by the blast and crashed into his apartment building, the authorities said on Wednesda...

Ravinder Raina reelected J&K BJP president

Ravinder Raina was on Wednesday reelected the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at the party headquarters here. He was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun ...

Bolivia pressures Argentina over Morales call for 'armed militias'

Bolivias Foreign Ministry has asked Argentinas government to disavow comments by Bolivian former President Evo Morales, currently living in exile in Buenos Aires, that called for the organization of armed militias in his home country. Moral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020