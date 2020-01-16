I-T serves notice to Mumbai labourer, demands Rs 1 crore payment in lieu of transactions

A labourer who earns around Rs 300 per day has received a notice from the Income-Tax department asking him to pay over Rs 1 crore. 35-year-old Bhausaheb Ahire lives with his family in a slum in Ambivli and had recently approached the police complaining that fraudsters had created a fake bank account in his name and have used his PAN card to make transactions through it.

"I got a letter from Income-Tax in which they asked me to pay Rs 1.05 crore. I get weekly payments from doing a labourer's job. I have never seen Rs 1 lakh together. This is a fraud. I should get justice," Ahire told ANI. On September 5 last year, Ahire received a notice from the I-T department seeking an explanation for Rs 58 lakh deposit in his account.

According to the notice, Ahire had deposited Rs 21,10,000 cash in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, which have been withdrawn as legal tender, in FY 2016-17. (ANI)

