Traffic advisory issued ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 14:15 IST
Ahead of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the procession along its route, officials said on Thursday. The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade, 2020 will be held on Rajpath on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, they said.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 pm, police said. Rajpath will also remain closed for traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

"Because of diverted traffic, congestion is likely to take place on these roads. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections," a senior traffic official said. The traffic advisory suggested alternative routes that motorists can follow as North and South corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover for going to Rajghat via Ring Road. For going to Mandir Marg, commuters can take route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun and Shankar Road.

There is East and West corridor for motorists who have been suggested to take Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road. For going to AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg. For going to Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College and Mall road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh, according to the traffic advisory. Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going towards New Delhi Railway Station and beyond are suggested to take Sardar Patel Marg or Park Street via Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi, the advisory stated.

Buses from south side destined for Central Secretariat will be curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road, it added. While other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to take route via Sardar Patel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road and Park Street/Mandir Marg, according to advisory.

