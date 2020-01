Kaladhungi MLA Banshidhar Bhagat was on Thursday elected as the new president of Uttarakhand BJP.

The 65-year-old takes over the reins of the state's BJP unit from Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.