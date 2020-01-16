Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Man who earns 6K monthly served IT notice of over Rs 3 crore

The income tax (IT) department has served a notice to a man who works at a private firm with a monthly earning of Rs 6,000 due to the transaction of Rs 132 crore made in his account.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhind (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 14:43 IST
MP Man who earns 6K monthly served IT notice of over Rs 3 crore
Income Tax [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The income tax (IT) department has served a notice to a man who works at a private firm with a monthly earning of Rs 6,000 due to the transaction of Rs 132 crore made in his account. The IT department had asked Ravi Gupta to pay Rs 3 crore 49 lakh as a tax by March 30, 2019.

He has been given extension till January 17, 2020. The victim has filed a complaint with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police and also the Reserve Bank of India.

So far, no organisation has reacted to his complaint. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Russian economic officials cancel keynote speeches amid reshuffle

Russias top economic officials have canceled keynote speeches they were due to make at the countrys first economic forum of 2020, an updated schedule showed on Thursday, a day after the government quit amid plans for a constitutional shakeu...

UPDATE 1-Russia's ruling party approves Putin's pick for new PM

Russias ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putins surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile.Mishustins elevation is part of a sweeping shake-up of the political...

Germany looks to step up coal exit timetable

Germany could end electricity generation from coal in 2035, three years earlier than previously planned, under a pact sealed Thursday between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of affected states. Merkel and premiers from Saxony-Anhalt, ...

Thomas Östros to take up position of Vice-President of EIB on 27 Jan

Thomas stros has been appointed Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank EIB. He will take up his duties on January 27th, succeeding Alexander Stubb, whose mandate on behalf of Finland ends that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020