MHA receives LG's recommendation on Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea

The Union Home Ministry has received the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, recommending its rejection, officials said on Thursday.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the case, filed the mercy plea a few days ago.

"The Home Ministry has received the mercy petition from the LG recommending its rejection. The petition is being examined and an appropriate decision will be taken soon," a Home Ministry official said.

