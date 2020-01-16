Municipal body member found hanging in hotel room in UP's Bahraich

A municipal body member was found hanging at a city hotel here, police said on Thursday. Krishna Bahadur Khadka (68) was the chairperson of a Kohalpur municipality ward.

The police were called to a private hotel on Wednesday when the staff could not open the door of a room. When the room was opened, the police found Khadka's body, Circle Officer (city) Triyambak Nath Dubey said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. Gajendra, son of the deceased told reporters that his father had left the house on January 13 without informing anyone.

