JeM terror module busted in Srinagar averting 'major attack' ahead of Republic Day

Police on Thursday said it averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Srinagar and arresting five of its operatives. It said that huge explosive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also said in a tweet that major attack has been averted ahead of Republic Day while also revealing names of those arrested.

In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module.Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day.Five terror operatives arrested.Huge Expolsive material recovered. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 16, 2020

"Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal," it added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

