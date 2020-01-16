5 killed as train ploughs through bullock cart in Bihar

At least five persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Thursday when a train ploughed through the bullock cart they were riding in Samastipur district, a senior official said. The mishap took place "near a manned level crossing gate near Hasanpur Road in Samastipur-Khagaria section of Samastipur Division at 1550 hours", said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone.

"An accident relief medical van, carrying a team of doctors, has been rushed to the spot where DRM Samastipur is present along with other officials," he said. "Prima facie, it is a case of negligence on part of the person driving the bullock cart," Kumar said.

Senior DCM, East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar who was camping at the site of the incident, about 50 kms from the district headquarter town, said the deceased were Suraj Yadav (35), Ram Babu (30), Praveen Kumar (30) and Kanchan Kumar (35), besides one unidentified person. Two others, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the local primary health centre, the senior DCM added..

