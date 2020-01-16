Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP sees Delhi govt's 'complicity' in delay in Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, AAP calls it lie

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:59 IST
BJP sees Delhi govt's 'complicity' in delay in Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, AAP calls it lie

The BJP and the AAP engaged in a war of words on Thursday over "delay" in hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, with the saffron party blaming it on the Delhi government's "complicity" and "sympathies" for them, while the AAP accused its rival of "instigating" people with a "lie". BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said all the four convicts would have been hanged by now, had the AAP government acted quickly and served notices to them immediately after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against death sentence in 2017.

Hitting back at the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia dared the Centre to handover Delhi's law and order to his government for two days, claiming it will hang the convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case . "If they have not been hanged yet, it is due to the AAP government's negligence... This delay of over two and a half years is due to the complicity of Delhi's AAP government. It has sympathies with these convicts, and this (delay) is a result of that," Javadekar told a press conference.

However, Sisodia and his party colleague Sanjay Singh said the BJP leader has spoken a "lie" and made "insensitive" comments. "Javadekar ji police is under you (Centre), responsibility of law and order is under you, home ministry is under you, Tihar DG and administration is under you and you are blaming us. Please don't stoop so low on a sensitive issue. This a clear attempt to instigate the people," Sisodia said.

"I want to ask you (Javadekar) why are you not taking responsibility. If you are not able to handle law and order of Delhi, give us Delhi police and law and order responsibility for two days and we will hang Nirbhaya convicts," he told reporters. Singh said the BJP is responsible for whatever delay is taking place.

"The Union minister should apologise for ignoring such a sensitive matter," he told reporters and added that law and order in the national capital falls under the Centre's domain. Javadekar said the Delhi government should have served notices on the convicts within days. Justice would have been delivered by now, he said.

The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled, with the Delhi government on Wednesday telling the high court that the execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them. As authorities and the victim's mother contended that the four men were "frustrating" and "intentionally" delaying the legal process by filing curative and mercy pleas in stages to postpone their execution, the Delhi government recommended rejecting Mukesh Kumar Singh's mercy plea to the President and forwarded it to the Lieutenant Governor.

The deputy chief minister told reporters that the action was taken at "lightning speed". The four convicts -- Mukesh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) — were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

WNS Q3 net profit up 8% to $30.9mn

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported over 8 per cent rise in net profit to USD 30.9 million for December 2019 quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of US...

Goa CM welcomes apex court ruling on Mopa airport project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for construction of an international airport at Mopa in the coastal state, saying it will boost growth. The SC on Thursday cleared the path f...

Bhutia hails Bagan-ATK merger, but not happy with name of merged club

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK but said he was not happy with the merged club to be named as ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season. Mohun Bagan will be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan afte...

Cong should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that the party should take the lead role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. His statement came even a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020