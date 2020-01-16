'Elephant Pongal' celebrated at rejuvenation camp in TN

Even as 'Mattu Pongal' dedicated to cattle was celebrated across Tamil Nadu as part of the harvest festival of Pongal, elephants too got the taste and feel of the celebrations near here on Thursday The 'Elephant Pongal' was celebrated at the rejuvenation camp near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, where 28 elephants from temple and mutts across the state were being provided the much-needed rest. The animals were given a shower in the river Bhavani and decorated with flowers. Sugarcane, bananas and coconuts and, of course, sweet pongal were offered to the elephants.

The mahouts and other staff taking care of the elephants at the camp were presented new dhotis and towels, as part of the festivities. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the Forest Department organised the 'Elephant Pongal'..

