Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre must keep politics away, present budget that is good for Delhi: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:58 IST
Centre must keep politics away, present budget that is good for Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to keep politics away and present a "good" budget that focusses on issues like pollution, transport and Yamuna cleaning. Kejriwal said he would write to the Centre and request special allocation in the Union budget for tackling pollution and ensuring the city's cleanliness.

"The Centre should keep politics away from the budget and I want to request the Centre to present a good budget," he said. "I have been under pressure from all corners to write to the Election Commission objecting to the budget being announced on February 1 during the period of the model code of conduct being in force. But I am not in favour of stalling the announcement of the budget by the government merely for the election," Kejriwal told reporters.

He appealed to the central government to make new announcements for solving problems that the people of Delhi face. "There are so many problems that need to be solved like pollution, Yamuna cleaning, sewerage, etc. The Centre should make announcements on all these issues. Politics should not come in the way of Delhi's development," he said.

Briefing the media, Kejriwal said he believes the progress and development of Delhi should not stop at any cost. "We would want the budget to include policies and schemes for the progress and development of Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal said the Central budget must provide adequate funds for the reduction of pollution in Delhi. "They should also provide adequate funds to the state governments of Punjab and Haryana, to take preventive measures on the pollution caused by stubble burning in these states.

To bring the transportation sector in Delhi at par with the international standards, the government must provide funds to improve the transport infrastructure in Delhi," he said. He said adequate funds must be provided to the Delhi government for cleaning up of river Yamuna, to provide sewer connections to each household, expansion of metro routes in the city, and for the cleaning of Delhi.

"We want this for the welfare of our state so that any party that forms the government in the state can utilise those funds efficiently," he added The CM also pointed out the inadequacy of funds provided to the MCD by the central government.

"We also want the MCD to get adequate funds from the central government. The budget from the central government to the MCD will pass through the Delhi government, but we have time and again requested funds for the MCD and have assured the centre that the funds will be transferred to the MCD on the same day," he said. "Irrespective of who wins the election on February 8, whichever party comes to power will then be able to utilise those funds for the people of Delhi," he added.

"Even if we do not receive adequate support from the central government, we will not let the development of Delhi stop. More funds will accelerate the development process of Delhi but we will keep on working for the people," Kejriwal said. PTI UZM UZM RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

WNS Q3 net profit up 8% to $30.9mn

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported over 8 per cent rise in net profit to USD 30.9 million for December 2019 quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of US...

Goa CM welcomes apex court ruling on Mopa airport project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for construction of an international airport at Mopa in the coastal state, saying it will boost growth. The SC on Thursday cleared the path f...

Bhutia hails Bagan-ATK merger, but not happy with name of merged club

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK but said he was not happy with the merged club to be named as ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season. Mohun Bagan will be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan afte...

Cong should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that the party should take the lead role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. His statement came even a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020